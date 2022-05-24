Big book sale returns to Lancaster

With 150,000 square feet of the former Bon Ton building at Park City Center, customers can find plenty of room to browse the 250,000 books available.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Friends of Lancaster Public Library have been holding their big book sale for 67 years and this year, they're hoping to break records.

With 150,000 square feet of the former Bon Ton building at Park City Center, customers can find plenty of room to browse the 250,000 books available, as well as the thousands of records, sheet music, CDs, and DVDs.

The event kicked off with a line of over 300 people on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the sale, all waiting to get their hands on paper and hard covers at bargain prices. So many people, in fact, it prevented early tallies of sales for the day.

"It makes me very happy," Chair of the Lancaster Public Library Big Book Sale Ron Adams said. "I have a Kindle, I confess, but there's something about holding an actual book in my hands that just feels right. So, I'm excited people do come out. We've got lots of kids books. It's been fun to watch the kids go through with their choices."

The Friends of Lancaster Public Library raised nearly $200,000 annually, all directly benefiting the Lancaster Public Library and its patrons.

Prices start at 50 cents for paperbacks and $2 for hardback books.