State lawmakers honored Big 33 players, cheerleaders and their buddies in Harrisburg

Lawmakers recognized Big 33 participants in the Main Rotunda at the Capitol.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of Pennsylvania’s Big 33 Team for the 66th Football Classic were honored by state lawmakers, along with this year’s cheerleaders and buddies, at the Capitol in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Around 25 players, 40 cheerleaders and a handful of buddies filled the Main Rotunda.

Players and cheerleaders participate in the Big 33 Buddy Program once inducted. They will be partnered with a youth in Pennsylvania with special needs throughout the program. The buddies will have the chance to enjoy time with their players and cheerleaders during Big 33 weekend.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this year's extraordinary student athletes, cheerleaders and buddies at the State Capitol with their state lawmakers and other special guests," said Garry Cathell, executive director of the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) and the Big 33 Football Classic. "It's a huge honor for these talented youth from across the state to participate in the Big 33 program."

The Big 33 program has been a Pennsylvania tradition for over 60 years. Some of the past alum have gone on to create illustrious careers in college and in the NFL.

These include Joe Namath, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Jim Kelly, Ricky Waters, Ben Roethlisberger, Kyle Brady, Jordan Hill and Damar Hamlin.