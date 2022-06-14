Registration open for the Big 26 Classic Buddy Program

The Buddy Program pairs athletes with special needs with high school baseball all-stars from Pennsylvania and Maryland at the upcoming Big 26 Classic in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Registration is now open for the annual Big 26 Baseball Classic Buddy Program, where athletes ages 5 to 21 with special needs are paired with Big 26 players for fun activities including a picnic and wiffle ball game to open the event.

The Big 26 Classic, a three-game series between high school baseball all-stars from Pennsylvania and Maryland, will be held from July 15 to 17 at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

The Buddy Program allows special needs athletes to participate in the game's opening events and attend the Classic along with one chaperone, free of charge.

“Baseball games come and go, but many of the relationships built between players and buddies last well beyond this event,” Hershey Harrisburg Sports & Events Authority (HHSE) Executive Director Gregg Cook said. “Buddies and players often stay in touch, and those are the stories and moments that make our event so special." HHSE owns and operates the Big 26 Baseball Classic.

Buddies participate in on-field pre-game introductions in addition to the picnic and wiffle ball game.

Registration closes June 30 or when the program reaches capacity.

Complete registration information for special needs athletes can be found here.

Big 26 Classic Tentative Schedule

Buddy Picnic and Wiffle Ball Game: Thursday, July 22 | 5:30 p.m. @ FNB Field

Game 1: Friday, July 15 | 7:05 p.m. | FNB Field

Game 2: Saturday, July 16 | 4:35 p.m. | FNB Field

Game 3: Sunday, July 17 | 1:05 p.m. | FNB Field

Ticket information for the Big 26 Classic will be available soon, organizers say.