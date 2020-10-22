Biden event planned in Luzerne County on Saturday

The Democratic candidate for president and his wife are returning to the area.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to return to our area this weekend.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill will be in Luzerne County talking about his economic policies and urging people to vote.

Members of the Luzerne County Democratic Committee are preparing for a drive-in event in the Wilkes-Barre area.

No other details have been released.

Biden was in our area in September for a drive-in CNN townhall event at PNC Field in Lackawanna County.

In July, he toured McGregor Industries in Dunmore where he laid out parts of his economic plan.