Biden hosts drive-in rally in Luzerne County

The Scranton native spoke to supporters Saturday afternoon at Dallas High School.

DALLAS, Pa. — The campaign trail winded back into our area on Saturday.



With only 10 days left until Election Day the candidates are showing that Pennsylvania is going to be a major battleground.



Former Vice President and Scranton native Joe Biden stopped in Luzerne County, a county President Trump carried four years ago.

"It's pretty cool that I get to be here, I actually work at Dallas, I'm a teacher here so it's super cool to have this happening in literally my place of employment," said Allie Bruch of Dallas.

Spaced out nearly 6 feet apart from each other, Biden Supporters lined up in their cars, in the parking lot of Dallas High School and showed their support for the presidential candidate.

Flags were raised, signs were held and beeps were encouraged instead of claps.

Supporters were asked to remain in their cars to practice good social distancing.

"This is like a historic thing, it's the first time I've ever done it and you know it might be a once in a lifetime thing and I don't want him to miss it," said Kara Bruch of Dallas.

Those who attended the rally tell Newswatch 16 while they come from different backgrounds, one thing is the same -- all of them are voting for Joe Biden.

"I work in a long care facility and Joe Biden had my vote before COVID hit but now the way that things were handled with COVID and we were so unprepared. and seeing what I saw first hand in health care we need somebody whose going to come in here and take charge," said Sandy Serrano of Scranton.

"I was invited by my local union to come down here and represent us and show our support for him because he is the right person for the job. The person that's in that white house right now has failed us and I believe Joe will bring us out of this," said Mike Serrano of Scranton.

And in the battleground of Pennsylvania folks believe no matter what get out and vote.