Bicyclist killed following early morning crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — A bicyclist died following a crash with a vehicle in Lancaster County early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Brian Kozera, 44, was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the incident, but succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash.

The crash occurred on South Pool Forge Road at the intersection of Nolt Road in Caernarvon Township in Lancaster County. Kozera approached the intersection and was struck by a 1994 Ford truck that allegedly did not stop at a stop sign on Nolt Road, according to police.

The force of the crash knocked Kozera off his bicycle, which was caught under the rear passenger wheel of the truck.

The truck driver, 62-year-old John Good, was uninjured.

Kozera was taken to the Reading Hospital, where he died from his injuries.