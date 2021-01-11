x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bicyclist collides with vehicle in Lancaster County

A 15-year-old bicyclist failed to yield to oncoming traffic when attempting to cross an intersection and hit the side of a vehicle.
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A bicyclist struck the side of a vehicle when attempting to cross an intersection in Lancaster County, police state.

On Oct. 25 around 7:46 a.m., police say a 15-year-old attempted to ride their bicycle across an intersection in Lititiz, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic traveling on West Orange Street once the light turned green.

According to officials, the bicyclist struck the side of one of the oncoming vehicles and was evaluated on the scene by EMS. 

The driver of the vehicle had no reported injuries, stated a police report.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

York Co. fire department asks for funds to hire more staff