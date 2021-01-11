Bicyclist collides with vehicle in Lancaster County

A 15-year-old bicyclist failed to yield to oncoming traffic when attempting to cross an intersection and hit the side of a vehicle.

On Oct. 25 around 7:46 a.m., police say a 15-year-old attempted to ride their bicycle across an intersection in Lititiz, but failed to yield to oncoming traffic traveling on West Orange Street once the light turned green.

According to officials, the bicyclist struck the side of one of the oncoming vehicles and was evaluated on the scene by EMS.