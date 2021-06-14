Bicycle safety event in York gives out free helmets to raise awareness for traumatic brain injury

Kids who attend got to choose from a wide range of designs and are fitted with their brand new helmets.

YORK, Pa. — A bicycle safety event in York County organized by the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation hosted an event on Saturday to raise awareness for traumatic brain injury.

Kids who attend got to choose from a wide range of designs and are fitted with their brand new helmets.

Organizers said that the almost 200 free helmets giving out at the event will go a long way in saving lives.

"l'll drive through the city or walk through the city and I've think we've all seen the kids riding their bikes, having a good time, and most of them do not have helmets on," said Chad Myers, director of development at the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation.

"Should there be an accident, we do know that bicycle helmets save lives."

According to a 2018 report, children younger than 14 are five times more likely to be injured in a bicycle-related crash.