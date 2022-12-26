Bicycle bandit breaks into sedan in York County

Spring Garden Township Police Department is searching for an individual whose post-robbery getaway ride was a blue bike.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Spring Garden Township Police Department is looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle on Monday morning.

Police say the suspect broke into a sedan parked in a parking lot off South Belmont Street in Spring Garden Township, after reportedly being seen canvassing the area earlier that morning.

After surveying the parking lot, the suspect broke the driver's side window and proceeded to steal a wallet and a jar of change from the vehicle. He then left the scene, riding his bike southbound on South Belmont Street.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage wearing a green hooded jacket, dark pants, and multi-colored shoes, and was riding a blue dual-suspension mountain bicycle.