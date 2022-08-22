Bethesda Mission opens $4.4 million new women's shelter in Harrisburg

The center, which serves struggling women and women with children, doubles the mission’s previous women’s shelter capacity from 25 to 50.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bethesda Mission celebrated the opening of its new women’s shelter in Harrisburg on Aug. 18.

The old space, a 100-year-old school building, was razed to build the new 18,400-square-foot facility. The entire project took seven years and cost $4.4 million.

“It’s been a seven-year dream," Executive Director Scott Dunwoody said. "Sometimes dreams take place and sometimes dreams don’t take place. This is a dream that’s actually going to occur."

The Bethesda Mission program focuses on long-term recovery, meaning women stay at least six months to a year. Services include substance abuse support, education on parenting, finance, and health, employment counseling, and medical and dental care.

The facility is located at 1933 Forster Street in Harrisburg.