DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bethesda Mission Women’s Shelter hosted an Easter Celebration for clients on Sunday.

People were able to take part in an egg hunt and were served lunch and dinner.

Organizers say it is an honor being able to help people in need and make a difference in their life.