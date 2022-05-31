Bethany Christian Services and Little Springs Farm partner to provide equine therapy services to children in foster care

On June 4 at 7 p.m., the two organizations will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new equine therapy building.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Two local organizations, Bethany Christian Services and Little Springs Farm, have partnered to provide equine therapy services for children in foster care.

On June 4 at 7 p.m., the two organizations will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new equine therapy building.

Mark Unger, regional director of Bethany Christian Services of Pennsylvania, joined FOX43 on May 31 to discuss the event.

"This building is so special because now, children in foster care will be able to continue equine therapy year-round," he said. "Before, they were limited to this kind of therapy for only half the year. We are thrilled because we’ve seen that this kind of therapy works and that it’s so helpful for children and youth."

Grammy-award winning artist Steven Curtis Chapman will be joining the event as well, and will give a concert after the keynote address, according to Unger.

The event will take place at Little Springs Farm located at 1690 Reading Road in Mohnton, Pa.

Tickets are $65 each and include parking. You can purchase tickets and learn more about the event by clicking here or by calling 1-800-BETHANY.