Berks County teacher's aide accused of having indecent contact with 15-year-old student

Kara Ann Stump, 34, allegedly sent the teen nude images of herself and had indecent contact with him while they were alone in a classroom at Hamburg High School

HAMBURG, Pa. — A 34-year-old teacher's aide at a Berks County High School has been arrested on charges she had indecent contact with a 15-year-old male student, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Kara Ann Stump, of Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault, the DA's Office said. She was employed as a paraprofessional at Hamburg Area High School at the time of the alleged indecent contact, prosecutors say.

Detectives from the DA's Office began investigating Stump on Feb. 13, when the state Department of Human Services reported that a school staff member at Hamburg was suspected of having inappropriate physical contact with a student at the school.

The alleged physical contact began in November 2019, according to investigators.

Detectives spoke to the victim, who reported that Stump had "come onto" him in a classroom and requested that he add her to his Snapchat contacts. He reported that he hesitantly agreed to do so, and began receiving messages from Stump. He described the messages as "weird" and sexual," investigators say.

Stump also allegedly sent the student nude images of herself. This went on for about two or three weeks, the victim reported.

Investigators also allege that Stump had indecent contact with the student inside a classroom while they were alone, the DA said.