Nearly 200 bikers rally in support of Southern Regional Police officer who is battling cancer

"It's one team, one fight," said a participant. "You're not by yourself. You're not alone. We're all here with you."

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A special ride in York County benefited a Southern Regional Police officer. Nearly 200 bikers gathered near Dallastown Area High School in York Township to raise awareness and money for Sgt. Dan Teague who received an untimely diagnosis earlier this year.

"We found out he is battling cancer," said Alex Kelly with New Freedom VFW Post 7012. "Without hesitancy, our canteen manager wanted to do something to raise money for him. It started out as putting out money jars at our canteen and it turned into this."

"A big show of support," described Carmello Genco Jr, Senior Vice Commander of Post 7012.

Some people knew Sgt. Teague, but organizers say many did not. Kelly says that shows how much the community supports officers and veterans.

"What they do to protect us... without a doubt, we're here for them," added Kelly.

"We're going to ride past him today, and we're going to honk our horns, yell, and let him know: It's one team, one fight," added Genco. "You're not by yourself. You're not alone. We're all here with you."

Genco got emotional as the cause hits close to home.

"I have people in my family who died of cancer, who suffered from cancer," explained Genco. "I'm a vet. He's a vet. When one bleeds, we all bleed."

Sgt. Teague is also a Marine Corps veteran.

"He is a public servant through and through. He is the epitome of selfless service," stated Genco. "He served his country; now, he serves his community. The least we can do is raise some money and show we're on his side."

The ride cost $20 for a rider and $10 for a passenger.

"We had donations of food and different supplies to make this happen," explained Genco. "The idea is to give all the money back to the family, not part of it."

"100% of all proceeds from today, from the BBQ, raffle, personal donations are going to the family," stated Kelly.

The money will pay for Teague's medical expenses.

"From what I have heard: he's doing well. Battle against cancer is a slow process. He's strong," said Kelly when asked about Sgt. Teague's progress.

However, people admired Sgt. Teague for more than his strength

"He's a family man. He believes in his causes, and he will do anything for his community," said Ginnie Neugebauer, who played a large role in organizing the event.

Sgt. Teague is also a fellow biker and the police department's motorcycle officer. He has previously escorted rides.

Officials also presented Sgt. Teague with a Blankets of Honor Thin Blue Line blanket.