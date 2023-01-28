A community came together Saturday at the VFW Post 1425 in Plymouth to support Tom Jesso in his fight against cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There was a line trailing out the door from the Plymouth VFW Post 1425 on Main Street in the borough.

Inside was just as packed, all folks coming out to a fundraiser to help Jesso, who is battling stage 4 cancer.

"Just overwhelmed, amazed; I had no idea this many people knew about me," said Tom and Ruth Jesso.

Jesso prides himself on taking care of the Shawnee Cemetery in Plymouth, starting a 501 C3 to make sure it can continue to be taken care of and in good condition for special events.

As a U.S. Air Force veteran himself, Tom wants to inspire others to take care of those who served after they've been laid to rest.

"My whole idea is not only to bring a historical cemetery Shawnee back to life again but to get other communities involved in their community cemeteries," said Jesso.

This year the cemetery will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. Tom hopes to plan a big celebration for that event.