West York man returns home after recovering from traumatic brain injury

Joseph "Spike" Bahn left the Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of York to a standing ovation from nurses and therapists.

YORK, Pa. — On Thursday, Joseph "Spike" Bahn walked out of Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of York to a standing ovation after a month of recovery.

Back in April, Spike suffered a traumatic brain injury during a golf cart accident.

“Oh, it feels so good," said Spike about returning home.

“To come back from an injury like this and be independent again is a huge accomplishment," said Lindsey Keffer, a physical therapists with Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital.

Keffer is one of several nurses and therapists who worked with Spike during his recovery. Spike worked for weeks to regain the ability to walk, get dressed, and cook on his own. Staff workers said that Spike was determined to get back home after his injury.

“He was progressing every day, and he was very motivated to work hard for us," said Tessa Golder, a physical therapist.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with and has come such a long way, from not being able to walk on his own to carrying a giant duffle bag the size of him," said Keffer.

After finishing his recovery, Spike is now focused on returning to West York High School, where he serves as the school's athletic manager.

“We’re happy to get him back to what he loves to do and help West York athletics," said Lauren Allie-Garner, speech therapist at Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital.

"That was his big motivating factor," added Golder.