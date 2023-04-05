Dog grooming | Tyler Tries It

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield headed to Sniffany's of York to learn what it takes to be a dog groomer.

YORK, Pa. — Anyone could technically clean a dog.

But to make your furry friend feel fresh and sport a clean canine cut, hiring an expert may be the way to go.

FOX43's Tyler Hatfield went to Sydeny Thomas, owner of Sniffany's of York, to lean what it takes to be a dog groomer.

“It's like trying to catch a cat with a fire hose," said Thomas. "Truth be told, they're like toddlers, they're a constantly moving target.”

Tyler got the chance to try it on his first four-legged client, a cocker spaniel named Duncan.

Tyler and Sydney started with a quick cut before his bath to remove as much hair as possible to make for a quicker drying process.

To do this, dogs are strapped onto a hydraulic grooming table. This allows the groomer to move the table to any height or position for their comfort. The table also protects the dog from falling off, and allows them to sit or stand comfortably.

When it's time for a bath, Thomas said dog groomers use lukewarm water in order to protect the dogs' body temperature.

For drying, there are multiple techniques involved, depending on the breed. Differences between techniques include the shape of the dryer nozzle and speeds.

Once dry, the dog groomer works on the finishing touches with clippers and scissors.

Thomas loves her job, but she says it isn't a walk in the park.

“The biggest thing is that to have an open mind and know it's not all fun and games," said Thomas. "It's not just you coming to work and play with puppies all day.”

But the relationship with the dogs keeps bringing her back.