Beartown Woods Natural Area in Franklin County inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network

Located in Michaux State Park, Beartown Woods Natural Area was inducted into the network on July 14.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN) inducted a new area on Thursday.

Beartown Woods Natural Area, located in Michaux State Park in Greene Township, Franklin County, was inducted into the network at 10 a.m. on July 14.

"Pennsylvania is leading the nation in the quantity of old-growth forests dedicated to the Network. With 23 now in the national old-growth network, Pennsylvania shows its commitment to the preservation of old-growth forest within its boundaries," said Brian Kane, the Mid-Atlantic Director of the Old-Growth Forest Network.

"The DCNR has shown remarkable support of the protection of these valuable national resources," said Kane.

The Beartown Woods Natural Area is 27 acres within the 85,500-acre Michaux State Forest and is a relic of northern hardware forest more typical of northern Pennsylvania and New England.

Species found in this forest include sugar maple, yellow birch, American beech, and eastern hemlock. The woods are located on the lands of the Susquehannock peoples, who inhabited the region near the Susquehanna River for several centuries.

The Michaux State Forest is named for international French botanist Andre Michaux, who studied the flora of North America from 1785-1796 and published his findings.

The OGFN strives to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible, native forests. OGFN intends to preserve at least one forest in every county in the U.S. that can sustain a forest.

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Joan Maloof, the network currently has over 168 forests in the Network across 28 states. OGFN also recognizes exceptional forest advocates, educates about the extraordinary ecological benefits of old-growth forests, and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests.