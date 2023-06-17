Bears look for series lead in final home game

Hershey and Coachella Valley are tied 2-2 in the Calder Cup Finals

A June Saturday in Central Pennsylvania.

It sounds perfect for hockey, according to fans at the "Party on the Plaza" outside Giant Center ahead of game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals.

The Hershey Bears and Coachella Valley Firebirds are tied in the series 2-2. The outcome of tonight's game will decide who has a chance to win the Cup in game 6 Monday at 10pm (FOX43, NHL Network) in Palm Desert, California.

Anthony Darkes, of Mount Joy, has been following the Bears since he was a kid and has a lot of faith in this year's team.

"They're playing really good. It's awesome. They just need to keep it up and I think they've got it," Darkes said.

Darkes is a big fan of Bears' Captain Dylan McIlrath, who he called "the enforcer."

It was a fun time for fans. There was food, drinks, games, and face painting.

The Bears' mascot, Coco, also made an appearance and took pictures with fans.

How we got here:

The Bears topped the Firebirds 3-2 in game 4 Thursday.

Mike Vecchione scored two goals for Hershey.

Ethen Frank tallied the game-winner at 14:24 of the second period.

Quick Notes:

- Logan Day now leads Hershey’s blue line in the 2023 playoffs with 12 points (3g, 9a), and is tied for second among AHL defensemen with Milwaukee’s Marc Del Gaizo. Day’s playoff run with Hershey has him tied with several former players for the 10th-most points by a Bears defenseman in a single playoff year.

- After dropping the opening two games of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals, the Bears rallied with wins in Games 3 and 4 to level the series at two games apiece, becoming just the ninth team in the history of the Calder Cup Finals to tie the series at 2-2 after trailing 2-0. With the series now tied 2-2, Hershey will look to achieve a rare feat – only three teams have rallied from a two-games-to-none series deficit in the best-of-seven championship series and went on to hoist the Calder Cup: the 1972 Nova Scotia Voyageurs (won series 4-2), 1991 Springfield Indians (won series 4-2), and 2010 Hershey Bears (won series 4-2).

- Tonight’s game marks the latest date in a season that the Bears have played.

- Hershey limited Coachella Valley to its lowest first period shot totals during the playoffs with only four shots on goal during the opening frame of Game 4, and the Firebirds’ 21 shots on goal for the game matched its lowest total of the postseason.

Tonight's Officials:

Referees: Cody Beach (#45), Carter Sandlak (#47)

Linesmen: Ryan Jackson (#84), Joseph Mahon (#89)

How to watch:

You can see tonight's game on Antenna TV, which is FOX43.2 over the air.

You can also find it on Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88 in the Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York area.

The FOX43 broadcast will also be simulcast on NHL Network, across the country, and on NBC Sports Washington for fans in the Washington, D.C. area.

Remaining Series Schedule:

Game 6 – Mon., June 19 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington

*Game 7 – Wed., June 21 – Hershey at Coachella Valley, 10 ET | FOX43, NHL Network, NBC Sports Washington