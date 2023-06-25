x
Bear visits Gettysburg, gets the best view of the town

Two game wardens, the Gettysburg Police Department, and the Gettysburg Fire Department were all on the scene to help rescue the bear.
Credit: Guy Seiferd of SURVIVE! LLC and Yianni Barakos of Mason Dixon Distillery

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A bear in a tree caused a stir early Sunday morning.

The bear was spotted by residents around 8 a.m. on the 100 block of Baltimore Street.

Two game wardens, the Gettysburg Police and Fire Departments were all on the scene to help rescue the bear.

Sources say the young bear was tranquilized by the game wardens before being caught in a tarp.

Well this was a first for me, and definitely one of the more unusual calls to happen in Gettysburg. I believe sometime...

Posted by Scanner02 Fire Photography on Sunday, June 25, 2023

It's reported the bear was tagged, measured, and removed from the scene, presumably to be relocated to the woods.

Ive seen a lot of things outside my window in the 9 years I’ve been here, but a bear? Never ran outside bearly awake and bearfoot so fast in my life 😆

Posted by Shay Brunick on Sunday, June 25, 2023

FOX43 reached out to the Pennsylvania Game Commission for more information.

