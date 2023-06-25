Bear visits Gettysburg, gets the best view of the town

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A bear in a tree caused a stir early Sunday morning.
The bear was spotted by residents around 8 a.m. on the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
Two game wardens, the Gettysburg Police and Fire Departments were all on the scene to help rescue the bear.
Sources say the young bear was tranquilized by the game wardens before being caught in a tarp.
It's reported the bear was tagged, measured, and removed from the scene, presumably to be relocated to the woods.
FOX43 reached out to the Pennsylvania Game Commission for more information.