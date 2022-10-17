Be wary of 'pinkwashing' in October: Better Business Bureau

"Pinkwashing" is when businesses try to capitalize on the prominence of the pink ribbon symbol without actually contributing to the cause.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which provides a way for organizations to raise money to help find a cure.

However, some businesses use this month to scam charitable Americans.

"Pinkwashing" is when businesses try to capitalize on the prominence of the pink ribbon symbol. They typically attach the symbol to their product without actually contributing to the cause.

Certain versions of the pink ribbon symbol are trademarked, but a generic pink ribbon does not mean the product is connected to the charity most Americans know, which is why the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging caution when choosing what products to support with the pink ribbon.

To meet BBB Charity Standard 19, promotions that claim a purchase will help a charity should include a specific disclosure that identifies the actual or anticipated amount of the purchase that will benefit the charity.

For example, $1 for every can of soup donated up to $100,000. If applicable the disclosure should also indicate the duration of the campaign and any maximum or guaranteed minimum donation amount.