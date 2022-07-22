Be aware of hot playground equipment as temperatures rise

First and second-degree burns are most commonly seen by health experts, while third-degree burns are rare.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Warm temperatures may be a good time to bring the kids to the playground… but not when it's too hot outside.

Playground equipment is mainly made out of metal and plastic, two materials that when exposed to extremely hot temperatures can be dangerous to anyone who makes direct contact.

“Exposed metal tends to get the hottest, but plastic can also get fairly hot, enough to cause first, second, and even, in rare cases, third-degree burns," said Dr. Ananya Daggubati, the Emergency Medicine Physician at Penn State Health’s Hampden Medical Center and Holy Spirit Medical Center.

First and second-degree burns are the most commonly seen by health experts, while third-degree burns are rare.

“You’ll tend to see red skin that will feel irritated and painful with first-degree burns. Whereas a second degree, your skin can start to blister," said Daggubati.

Both can be managed at home without having to see a doctor. However, there are things parents can do to keep kids safe: One, is to pick the right time when to visit the playground.

“It helps to go earlier in the morning, or later in the evening. Before the surface has time to get really hot or have time to cool down," said Daggubati.

Also, touch the surface before allowing your child to play on it.

“If it feels too hot for them, then generally it’s too hot for the kids as well," said Daggubati.

What your kids wear to the playground also makes a difference.

“Kids should be wearing closed shoes when they’re in the playground, and then while it’s going to be difficult to get children to wear long-sleeved clothes and pants in the summertime, materials like rash guards, or breathable cotton, are somethings that they can try to make sure that they’re fully clothed and less likely to get burned on the surfaces," said Daggubati.