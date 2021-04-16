Bayer manufacturing facility in Myerstown generates more than 40 new jobs

The manufacturing facility officials say they are committed to hiring locals for more community engagement.

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — The country's increased focus on health has generated more than 40 new positions at the Bayer manufacturing facility in Myerstown, Lebanon County.

Bayer's manufacturing facility has been in the community for nearly 75 years.

The manufacturing facility officials say they are committed to hiring locals so they can contribute more to the community where their employees live.

"When you join our team, we operate as one team, collectively, collaboratively, in an environment where you can develop your skills over time," said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Product supply of Bayer North America.