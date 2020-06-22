Father's Day batting practice at PeoplesBank Park in York

Families treated dad to batting practice with the York Revolution in York on Father's Day.
For $20, fathers took 10 pitches from hurlers.
Kids also got the chance to hit off a tee from the home plate.
"It's a great day for the dads and their kids, grandparents that are here as well," said Mark Mason, team manager for York Revolution, "Three generations of families here we've seen so far, so even the grandpas are swinging. It's all about listening to their kids cheer and letting them have a great time."
The team gifted each dad an official Atlantic League baseball and a display box.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Community Progress Council.