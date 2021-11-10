Bass Pro Shops to hold hiring event at Harrisburg location on Oct. 13 and 14

The company's Cabela's location in Hamburg, Berks County is also hosting hiring events on those days, Bass Pro Shops said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are gearing up for the holiday season across America, hiring 7,000 seasonal, part-time, and full-time team members at a National Hiring Day event on Oct. 13 and 14.

In Central Pennsylvania, Bass Pro Shops in Harrisburg and the Cabela's location in Hamburg, Berks County are in search of 65 candidates for positions in several retail departments, the company said in a press release.

Hiring events will be held at both locations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

Bass Pro Shops in Harrisburg is located at the Harrisburg Mall on 3501 Paxton Street. Cabela's is located just off Interstate 78 at 100 Cabela Drive in Hamburg.

Friendly individuals who want to share their passion for the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply in advance by visiting this link.

Walk-ins are also welcome. Team benefits for outfitters include:

Merchandise discounts up to 45% off

Competitive wages, holiday, and vacation pay

Health, dental, and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms.