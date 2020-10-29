Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's will offer contact-free visits with Santa at stores during the holidays

Santa’s Wonderland will prioritize everyone’s safety while allowing kids and families to share their Christmas wishes directly with Santa Claus, the stores say.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced that their stores will continue to offer families the tradition of visiting with Santa Claus during the holiday season, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Through an innovative contactless visit with Santa and a variety of health measures, a newly reimagined Santa’s Wonderland will prioritize everyone’s safety while allowing kids and families to share their Christmas wishes directly with Santa Claus, the outdoors and recreation stores said in a press release.

“This year has been incredibly difficult for so many kids and families,” said Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “With countless activities cancelled and many families dealing with added stress, we feel it’s more important than ever to provide some free Christmas magic and help safely create cherished holiday memories.”

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s say they're applying a comprehensive approach to help ensure everyone’s safety throughout the event.

The company’s COVID procedures have been recognized and applauded by governors and health departments alike as a best practice for other retailers and public facilities, the stores said.

The enormous destination stores – home to massive aquariums and giant wildlife displays – offer plenty of space for immersive family fun, with safety precautions designed to be easy and fun for all ages.

Key elements of the Santa's Workshops Safety Plan include:

Free Digital Reservations : Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning.

: Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning. Temperature Screening: All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland.

All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland. Magic Santa Shield: An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.

An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit. Physical Distancing: Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with fun winter wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance.

Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with fun winter wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance. Santa’s Sanitation Squad : Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly.

: Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly. Face coverings: All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings. Customer requirements vary by location based on local public health guidelines.

Santa's Workshops will open in Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's locations beginning Nov. 7, the company said. Families are invited to a socially distanced tailgate event in designated parking spots with a free outdoor parade featuring giveaways, Christmas carols, hot cocoa and magical fun building up to the arrival of Santa himself.

From Santa’s arrival through December 24, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s transforms its stores into festive Christmas villages. Families who visit Santa receive a free 4x6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free customized digital video that can be shared on social media.

In addition, families can mail their letter to Santa and bring home free holiday craft activity kits.