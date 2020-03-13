Bars, restaurants respond to coronavirus concerns

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, the amount of things to do is decreasing. Many just hope their favorite restaurants and bars will stay open

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, the amount of things to do is decreasing. Many people have wondered what restaurants and bars plan to do about it, and if they will still have access to their favorite spots.

In time for the weekend, FOX43 visited El Serrano and Tobias Frogg in Manor Township, Lancaster County to see how their owners are responding.

The owners say they plan to stay open. Both places have taken additional safety measures, to not only protect customers but workers who rely on business to support their families and educations.

"Now, we have to face it," said Manuel Torres, the owner of El Serrano. "We have to find ways to deal with it."

Torres is not only concerned about his workers but also the people who loving eating at his restaurant. Dishes will remain brought to customers covered. He says linens are being cleaned at 160 degrees and bleached frequently.

The traditional chips and salsa served are now being prepackaged.

"It's safe. it's clean," explained Torres.

Kitchen workers continue to wear gloves, but now, they're also wearing masks while preparing the food, which Torres explains, is standard back home in Peru, even without a virus being spread.

"It's not going to get rid of the insects, or the bacteria, or anything like that, but at least whatever I have inside of me stays here," he explained.

"Never never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that something of this magnitude," said Bill Ashcroft, the owner of Tobias Frog, which is down the street.

At Tobias Frogg, customers can expect more sanitizing stations and to see workers wiping down counters more often than usual. Overall, Ashcroft says they're being more diligent in their cleaning efforts, as are many businesses in the area.

"I can just say that we are putting our best foot forward, as I know a lot of the local restaurants and businesses are putting their best foot forward," he explained.

Both business owners are thinking of their employees, hopeful customers won't stray out of fear.

"Most of the people that work for us are college students who rely on the income from our customers tips, so I just hope the customers don't care and panic and decide to stay at home," explained Torres. "Hopefully, they know, and they believe on us that we are trying to to make a difference."