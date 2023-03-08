Emergency crews respond to scene of barn fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in York County.
According to emergency dispatch, emergency crews were sent to a barn along Kohler Road near Furnace Road in Chanceford Township around 1:20 p.m. on March 8 for a reported fire.
A number of fire departments were called to the scene.
It's unclear if any injuries have been suffered or the extent of any damage at this time.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.