Crews responded to the scene of the fire in the 2300 block of New Holland Pike around 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 24.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews responded to the scene of a barn fire early Friday morning.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to the barn in the 2300 block of New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township around 2:00 a.m. on Sept. 24 for a reported fire.

Officials say they were able to contain the blaze shortly after 4:30 a.m.

No one, including livestock, were injured in the fire.