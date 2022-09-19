Crews respond to early morning barn fire in Lancaster County

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a barn fire in Paradise Township shortly after midnight on Sept. 19.

According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on Strasburg Road and Paradise Lane at 12:08 a.m. on Monday.

There are no reported injuries or displacements at this time, however, animals in the barn may have been displaced, dispatch says.

No other properties are affected, and there is no word on the cause of the fire.

According to dispatch, the scene is still active.