LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A fire at Kreider Farms in Lancaster County caused a barn to partially collapse this morning.

The Manheim Fire Department responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Indian Village Road shortly after 3 a.m.

The fire has since been marked under control and there are no reported injuries.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.