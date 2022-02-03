Barn destroyed after fire in Lebanon County

The fire is no longer active and the scene has been cleared as of 3:55 a.m., according to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A barn was destroyed after a fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday morning.

According to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch, fire crews responded to a barn fire on the 900 block of Mountain Drive in Bethel Township around 1:25 a.m. on March 2.

Dispatch officials say no injuries have been reported and that everyone was able to evacuate.

It's unknown at this time what caused the fire, but three people were able to escape without suffering injury.