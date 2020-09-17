Barber and Beauty Academy of Pennsylvania to hold Constitution Day Celebration encouraging people to register to vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On this day in 1787, our Founding Fathers signed the U.S. Constitution. Thursday morning in Dauphin County, a barber and beauty school is celebrating the day encouraging people to register to vote.
The event at Barber & Beauty Academy of Pennsylvania kick off at 9 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. The academy will be decorated in red, white and blue and they are encouraging people who stop by to wear patriotic colors. They will be holding short lessons on the U.S. Constitution, and at 11:30 a.m. voter registration will begin.
The Barber & Beauty Academy of Pennsylvania is located at 3829-C Union Deposit Road in the Union Square Shopping Center (next to Gabe's) in Harrisburg.
If you miss the event, but want to register to vote, you have until October 19th to do so.
There's currently four ways you can register to vote; online, by mail, in person at your county voter registration office, or at PennDOT and some other government agencies.
Online:
- Fill out this form online
- Your county election office will review the information
- When your registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail
By mail:
- Download the voter registration application
- Address the envelope to your county voter registration office
- Be sure to put a stamp on the envelope before you mail it
- Your county elections office will review the application
- When your registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail
In person:
- Fill in the paper application. Be sure to sign your name at the bottom
- Give the completed form to the clerk
- The clerk will check the information on your application
- When your registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail
You can register in person at:
- Your county voter registration office
- Any PennDOT photo or license center
- State offices that provide public assistance and services to persons with disabilities
- Armed Forces Recruitment Centers
- County Clerk of Orphans' Court offices, including each Marriage License Bureau
- Area Agencies on Aging
- Centers for Independent Living
- County Mental Health and Mental Retardation offices
- Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education
- Offices of Special Education
- DA Complementary Paratransit offices
- Any agency using the Compass application
For more information on the 2020 General Election, visit our 2020 Pennsylvania Election Voting guide