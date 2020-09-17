Barber and Beauty Academy of Pennsylvania to hold Constitution Day Celebration encouraging people to register to vote

The event will be held Thursday, 9/17 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the academy in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On this day in 1787, our Founding Fathers signed the U.S. Constitution. Thursday morning in Dauphin County, a barber and beauty school is celebrating the day encouraging people to register to vote.

The event at Barber & Beauty Academy of Pennsylvania kick off at 9 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. The academy will be decorated in red, white and blue and they are encouraging people who stop by to wear patriotic colors. They will be holding short lessons on the U.S. Constitution, and at 11:30 a.m. voter registration will begin.

The Barber & Beauty Academy of Pennsylvania is located at 3829-C Union Deposit Road in the Union Square Shopping Center (next to Gabe's) in Harrisburg.

If you miss the event, but want to register to vote, you have until October 19th to do so.

There's currently four ways you can register to vote; online, by mail, in person at your county voter registration office, or at PennDOT and some other government agencies.

Online:

Fill out this form online

Your county election office will review the information

When your registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail

By mail:

Download the voter registration application

Address the envelope to your county voter registration office

Be sure to put a stamp on the envelope before you mail it

Your county elections office will review the application

When your registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail

In person:

Fill in the paper application. Be sure to sign your name at the bottom

Give the completed form to the clerk

The clerk will check the information on your application

When your registration is complete, you will receive your voter registration card in the mail

You can register in person at:

Your county voter registration office

Any PennDOT photo or license center

State offices that provide public assistance and services to persons with disabilities

Armed Forces Recruitment Centers

County Clerk of Orphans' Court offices, including each Marriage License Bureau

Area Agencies on Aging

Centers for Independent Living

County Mental Health and Mental Retardation offices

Student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education

Offices of Special Education

DA Complementary Paratransit offices

Any agency using the Compass application