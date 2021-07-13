x
Watch Live: 2 Baltimore officers shot at shopping center; suspect dead

Police say two Warrant Apprehension Task Force Officers were shot near Security Square Mall.

WOODLAWN, Md. — Two law enforcement officers are injured after a shooting near Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, Md. Tuesday morning, according to Baltimore Police. 

Police said two Warrant Apprehension Task Force Officers were shot in the area of the 6900 Block of Security Boulevard and taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect involved in the shooting is dead, police said.

SKY9 was at the scene of the shooting where there is a heavy police presence in the parking lot of Security Square Mall.

Several vehicles and a car with bullet holes were seen through the aerial footage.

At this time, the event that led up to the incident are unclear.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

