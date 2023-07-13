Over 300 ballerinas dance their way to Carlisle for a summer intensive program

Hundreds of ballerinas will pack into the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet for a five-week summer intensive program.

Students hailed from all parts of the country, including Alaska, California, Texas and Washington, to learn from world-class instructors and choreographers.

Students hailed from all parts of the country, including Alaska, California, Texas and Washington, to learn from world-class instructors and choreographers.

Faculty members said the program distinguishes itself by providing an unparalleled and immersive training experience. Students could also participate in supplemental classes including: character, pointe, variations, modern, partnering and hip-hop.

Limited accommodation options on the campus of Dickinson College are available for students ages 13-18 who are visiting from out of the area.