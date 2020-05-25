Bainbridge shows its patriotism during annual Memorial Day ceremony

COVID-19 may have changed the annual Lancaster County tradition, but it didn't change why people showed their support or the message behind the ceremony.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County memorial day tradition looked a bit different this year, but organizers say the message stayed the same.

Instead of walking, people drove in the annual memorial day parade in Bainbridge Monday morning.

Afterwards, they went to Bainbridge Cemetery where they laid flowers on veteran's graves.

A 21 gun salute, prayers, and a rendition of taps honored their sacrifices. Organizers say COVID-19 may have changed the tradition, but it didn't change why people showed their support or the day's theme.

"Never take for granted for the day because many people have come before you so you can have this day, and you are preparing the day for the generation to come after you," said Bill Bachert, who was the master of ceremonies.