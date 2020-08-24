Local organization gives away backpacks, school supplies

While many students will be learning at home, one organization is helping them get off to a good start.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Islamic Circle of North America hosted a gave away backpacks with school supplies at the Islamic Center of Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Giveaway organizers say even if students do not exactly go back to school this year, the donations will come in handy.

"Even if you are at home, maybe you don't need the backpack," said Razin Karu, drive organizer, "but you would still need the supplies, the notebooks, and pencils to do the assignments."