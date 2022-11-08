Capital City Mall hosting back-to-school supplies drive

For families anxious about how they’re going to pay for new school supplies, a donation drive is collecting everything from backpacks to binders.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The start of the new school year is approaching—as usual, alarmingly fast. For families anxious about how they’re going to pay for new school supplies, a donation drive in Cumberland County is collecting everything from backpacks to binders.

Capital City Mall in Camp Hill is partnering with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR), which serves 700 to 1,000 children in the area. Their largest program partners young people with caring, positive, adult role models.

The donated supplies will go to kids in the program.

“It’s one less thing they have to worry about for their kid," Amanda Dunn, BBBSCR vice president of programming said. "We want to give kids all the opportunities that they can have. Being prepared in the smallest way possible, having supplies, takes them so much further in their ability to sit in class and concentrate and learn and have the tools they need.”

The drive is collecting only new school supplies.

“A lot of these kids may have multiple siblings within the family and hand-me-down supplies are very common, so having brand new supplies that they can call their own can really brighten their day and get them excited about school," BBBSCR Marketing and Communications Manager Krystina Shultz told FOX43. "It makes a huge impact for kids."

Suggested items include:

Backpacks

Lunchboxes

Pens and pencils, highlighters, colored pencils, crayons, and markers

Glue sticks

Folders, notebooks, and loose-leaf paper

Families are especially encouraged to bring donations to the Back to School Get Together event happening at Capital City Mall on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“A lot of children in the community need school supplies," Katie Heimbach, Capital City Mall marketing manager said. "If you give kids school supplies, it will empower them to be more independent and focus on their goals."

Items can be dropped off in the donation bin within Capital City Mall’s Center Court, near Macy’s. The drive runs through Sept. 6.