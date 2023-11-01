Award presented to Good Samaritan who saved man from icy York County lake

The citation presented at the park's visitor center recognized Michael Orenzoff's courage and bravery.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State officials honored a man today who rescued a man from icy lake water last month in York County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) deputy secretary presented Michael Orzenoff with a Secretarial Citation after he pulled a man from Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in December.

The citation presented at the park's visitor center recognizes Orenzoff's courage and bravery.

Orenzoff says when he heard the man fall into the water, his instincts simply kicked in.

"I was walking [when] I heard him yell," said Orenzoff. "At first, I thought he was maybe doing some kind of polar bear plunge. It was cold and I don't swim well, [but] I realized he was in distress and then I went in, got him out. Then I called 911."