How to avoid getting Super Bowl scammed

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With Super Bowl LVII a little more than a week away, it's important for those interested in attending to watch out for scams.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry and her office issued a warning to Pennsylvanians today to be alert for scams when buying Super Bowl tickets or other related products.

“Everyone enjoys the Super Bowl, and in Pennsylvania, we are all excited that the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the big game again,” Henry said. “However, big sporting events like the Super Bowl also attract scam artists."

When searching for tickets, here are some tips to keep in mind according to the Bureau of Consumer Protection:

Watch the websites you visit: As a consumer, you shouldn't click on banner ads or pop-ups on a legitimate website (like StubHub or Ticketmaster) that take you to a different website. You lose all protections and guarantees once you leave a legitimate website in favor of discounted tickets or other promises somewhere else.

Review your cart before making a purchase: Many online ticket resale platforms will charge fees at checkout. Review your purchase prior to hitting the final checkout button for any additional charges and fees added to the final purchase price.

Be cautious of search engines to find potential ticket sellers: Less reputable websites offering ticket sales will ramp up advertising before events like the Super Bowl, increasing their website traffic.

Stick to websites you are familiar with, and read the URL of the website you visit. Scam artists often make minor changes to an actual website’s URL to bring a false sense of legitimacy to the website, a practice known as spoofing. Look for spelling or grammatical mistakes, a tip-off to fake websites.

Avoid buying tickets from a stranger: Don’t buy tickets from a seller you don’t know. Always try to conduct any ticket purchase in a safe, well-lit area. Consumers can also search for “Safe Transaction Locations” online. Police stations provide an environment for safe transactions.

Be wary of sellers asking for payment in gift cards, money orders, cryptocurrency or wire transfers: This scam is most often used over the phone. Consumers should use their credit cards when possible to protect themselves from scammers and fraud.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection also advises that if you have made an unfulfilled purchase with your credit card to contact your credit card company and dispute that charge immediately.