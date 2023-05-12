Avocados shut down I-81 ramp in Dauphin County

A PennDOT spokesperson says they do not currently have an estimate for when the avocados will be wrangled and the ramp reopened.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — You may be used to hearing people ask why the chicken crossed the road—but what about the avocados?

The fruit didn't quite make it across the Interstate 81 north ramp to U.S. 22 just after 8 this morning, forcing a road closure while PennDOT works to clean up the spill from a tractor trailer.

A PennDOT spokesperson says they do not currently have an estimate for when the ramp may reopen, but it will take several more hours to completely remove the tractor trailer and avocados from the roadway. They are advising drivers to find an alternate route.

No injuries were reported. The tractor trailer was initially hanging out over the parapet, but crews were able to get it back onto the bridge so it is not a danger to drivers passing below.