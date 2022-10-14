Avian influenza case confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure not accessible to the public, according to a zoo spokeswoman.

HALIFAX, Pa. — Avian influenza was found at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax.

The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure not accessible to the public.

According to the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services of the USDA in Harrisburg, officials will not require widespread euthanasia of the zoo's birds.

Following routine protocol for bird flu, the domestic birds at the park were tested for the disease and received negative results.

According to Public Relations and Marketing Director Jan Tobias-Kieffer, the zookeeping staff at the park is working with state officials to ensure all procedures and protocols are followed to contain the disease in the single enclosure.