With the avian influenza virus continuing to spread, what does this mean for bird feeders?

As of Wednesday, April 20, nearly 3.5 million birds have been infected with the avian flu in Lancaster County.

After the Pennsylvania Game Commission detected a case of bird flu in Chester County in late March, the virus is now ravaging flocks closer to home.

On Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced nearly 3.5 million birds have been infected with the avian influenza virus (also known as 'HPAI') in Lancaster County alone. However, Redding called on the public to refrain from stress.

"There's no present public health concern — this is an agricultural issue," said Redding. "No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States."

Redding also noted food safety and availability are not something to worry about. State agriculture officials are calling for everyone in the Commonwealth to continue with normal buying, cooking and eating habits but to remember to handle food at the proper respective temperature settings.

Dennis Kunkle of York has been a bird feeder for five years and is no stranger to bird diseases.

"A year ago, I had actually seen dead birds, so it was a very real thing to me and my neighbors," said Kunkle.

About a year ago, the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center was alerted of an unknown rare disease attacking songbirds. The illness affected the birds in their vision, ultimately blinding and killing them.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has said for now, bird feeders and baths do not need to be emptied.

"While feeders do lead to a congregation of wild birds, feeding isn't considered a significant HPAI driver," said Travis Lau, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. "The birds most affected don't often visit feeders."

In the meantime, Kunkle says he will wait and continue to watch the news for advice and updates.