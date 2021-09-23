Autobahn Indoor Speedway offers specials and promotions for International Go-Kart Week

The venue is celebrating by offering promotions, specials and activities every day until Sept. 26.

Thrill seekers are in for a special and fast week for International Go-Kart Week at Autobahn Indoor Speedway.

There will be appearances by Pierce Krone, who is the local American e-kart champion.

George Smith, the director of race operations at Autobahn in Cumberland County said speed lovers should come out for a good and fast time.

"We don't have any speed limit on our carts," said Smith. "There's going to be flags flying in your face, so this really just an exciting thing to do to get out."