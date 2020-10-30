Auto Mania moves to Carlisle for 2021 event

The move to Carlisle is only for 2021. The event will return to Allentown in 2022.

An annual Auto Event usually held in Allentown is moving to Carlisle for 2021.

Auto Mania will be coming to the Carlisle Expo Center in 2021 before returning to the Allentown Fairgrounds in 2022.

The event will run from January 15-17, 2021.

On Friday, January 15, the event will be open from noon until 9:00 p.m..

Saturday, January 16 will feature a 9:00 a.m. opening time until 6:00 p.m.

The final day of the event will run 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Auto Mania is an event that offers buyers and sellers the chance to shop for automotive pieces, parts, merchandise and collectibles, according to a press release.

Now, the outdoor space will allow for cars to be sold via a car corral, the release states.

There are an anticipated 150 vending spaces for the three-day event.

A limited amount of food trucks will be parked just outside the venue, according to the release.

Parking will be free, and tickets will be available for $10 when purchasing at the door, and $9 if purchased online.

Visitors are able to purchase tickets online by visiting the Carlisle events website here.