Auto Mania 2021 kicks off in Carlisle Friday afternoon

The event will begin Friday at noon and run through Sunday afternoon

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle welcomes a new event this weekend. Auto Mania 2021 will be held at the Carlisle Expo Center this year, instead of its usual location in Allentown.

The event will be a little more scaled down this year than in years past, mainly because the Carlisle Expo Center is a little smaller than where the even is normally held, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Auto Mania 2021 is still going to offer guests the traditional events they love.

Auto Mania gives buyers and sellers the chance to shop indoors for automotive pieces, parts, merchandise and collectibles.

Auto Mania will see some added changes this year. Carlisle Events expects Auto Mania 2021 to sell out, even with a reduced capacity. Vendors will be located indoors and outdoors, and an outdoor space will allow for cars to be sold via a car corral.

Another new feature this year, is that guests can purchase tickets online ($9) or at the door ($10.)

Carlisle Events and the Carlisle Expo Center will remain COVID-19 compliant and require masks be worn at all times, along with hand sanitizing stations around the center.

Auto Mania hours are:

Friday, Jan. 15th: noon-9pm

Saturday, Jan. 16th: 9am-6pm

Sunday, Jan. 17th: 9am-3pm