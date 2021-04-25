Waynesboro author donates book proceeds to THON to help kids battling cancer

The book tells the story of a shy teenager who must solve a puzzle to find a genius billionaire. Is she successful? Well, you have to read to find out.

WAYNESBORO, Franklin County — In 2014, a youth pastor who is a fan of mystery, puzzles and anagrams in Waynesboro, Franklin County, decided to write a riddle for friends and family so he and his wife could provide money for a good cause.

Whoever solved the puzzle, would use the money to donate to a charity of their choice.

Dwight Karkan and his wife enjoyed this experience and wanted to take the fondness of brain teasers a step further by writing a book.

On March 30, "Bixby Timmons and the Dragonthorp Riddle" hit digital bookshelves. The book tells the story of a shy teenager who must solve a puzzle to find a genius billionaire. Is she successful? Well, you have to read to find out.

The young adult novel, which will soon be a four-part book series, is filled with classic puzzles, riddles and more.

However, the Karkan's story doesn’t stop at the novel. The book's proceeds are given to Penn State’s THON which is a student-run philanthropy that helps children and families impacted by cancer.

This hits home for Karkan after his daughter, Selah, 2 at the time, was diagnosed with Leukemia and spent 28 days undergoing chemotherapy at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“It’s scary and your heart stops, “ said Karkan. “You see families also going through this and you go, kids should never, ever, ever, have cancer and they should never have to deal with this.”

Karkan said even though Selah successfully overcame her battle with cancer, 5, many families do not have the same outcome. So, he decided to donate the books to the medical center and other hospitals for kids who are fighting cancer.

"Moms and dads, we wrote this book so that you can use it to teach as well as for them to learn, said Karkan. " This is a safe book for your student to read."

The book has also been incorporated into the reading curriculum in the Waynesboro and Greencastle-Antrim school districts for middle and elementary school students. The book is also used for summer reading used at Fountaindale Elementary School located in Hagerstown, Maryland.

"As a youth pastor, I want them to get through those middle school and high school years successfully," said Karkan. " Writing a book that can continue a conversation with them."

You can purchase "Bixby Timmons and the Dragonthorp Riddle" on Amazon.