Auntie Anne's moves Lancaster headquarters to Atlanta

The company's owner, Focus Brands, is based in Atlanta.

Auntie Anne’s, a pretzel-making company and Lancaster County staple, is heading south.

The company is moving its headquarters from downtown Lancaster to Atlanta, where its owner, Focus Brands, is based.

Auntie Anne's was purchased by Focus Brands in 2010.

There was no word on what impact the move will have on local employees.

Auntie Anne's is auctioning off office equipment, cubicles, art work, shelving, and other items with HK Keller, the auction said on its website. The auction is set for Dec. 16.

The company said the success it has had with employees working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the decision to move Auntie Anne's headquarters.

Founded in 1988 by Anne Beiler, Auntie Anne's began in Chester County before moving to Lancaster after it was purchased by a local relative of Beiler's in 2005.

The company its headquarters to downtown Lancaster in 2008.