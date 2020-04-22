Audit finds Harrisburg School District was not having new employees fill out required paperwork

New hires were not being asked to fill out sexual abuse disclosure forms as required by Act 168.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has released an update into his real-time audit of the Harrisburg School District.

He says, while auditors found the district was doing background checks on new hired, they were not having them fill out sexual abuse disclosure forms as required by Act 168. The law requires people applying for jobs that involve working with children to disclose any past allegations of abuse.

"Fortunately the district, Harrisburg, didn't have anyone hired that shouldn't have been," said DePasquale. "But they weren't doing the check for anyone."

The district is working to strengthen its human resources policies and procedures to ensure employees have the necessary pre-employment disclosures on file.

A Harrisburg School District spokesperson tells FOX43:

“The Harrisburg School District team would like to thank the Honorable Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and his staff for providing guidance and support through the real time audit process and with ensuring the Harrisburg School District’s operational infrastructure is on the road to recovery. Addressing numerous issues in the recovery process is a daunting task given the number of basic processes and procedures that were in disarray or completely broken at the start of this school year. Despite the enormous challenges, we are confident sustainable progress is being made”