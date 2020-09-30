Police seek to identify suspects in attempted kidnapping in Mifflin County

The victim jumped out of the moving vehicle to escape and suffered injures as a result police said.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A teen boy in Juniata Terrace was almost kidnapped on Monday afternoon after he was given a ride by unknown suspects police said.

On Sept. 28, officers were dispatched to the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital for a patient who reported an attempted kidnapping.

The 17-year-old victim told police he was walking northbound on Delaware Avenue when a man inside a black Jeep Cherokee offered him a ride. He accepted the offer and got into the vehicle.

Once he was inside the vehicle, the victim saw a shirtless light-skinned man, approximately in his 30s, sitting in the front passenger seat. The victim said the man was covered in chest tattoos and also had a tattoo on his cheek.

The man asked the victim for his cellphone and when he gave it to him, the man turned it off and allegedly said "Don't worry about it. Just sit back and enjoy the ride."

The victim grabbed back his cellphone and jumped out of the vehicle as it was traveling on Route 103. Police said the teen suffered injuries from his fall.

According to the press release, the teen left behind his black backpack with an HP Chromebook with an owner identification number CBC-0330, a red hooded sweatshirt, a t-shirt, and his wallet.

The black Jeep Cherokee believed to be an older model was driven by a white woman also believed to be in her 30s, police said.